PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s curling rink a canvas during new event
Sylvan Lake’s inaugural Paint the Ice event resulted in a completely transformed ice surface.
The event, held at the curling rink in the NexSource Centre, asked attendees to paint the ice as a way to say goodbye to the winter season and connect with their artistic expression.
By the end of the day most of the ice surface was covered as event goers put their imagination to work to paint pictures of all shapes and sizes.
Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter
@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Zoeigh Lenfesty-Greenwood, six, paints the beginnings of a rainbow on the curling ice at the NexSource Centre on March 23. Paint the Ice was one Sylvan Lake’s new events to say goodbye to the winter season and celebrate the arrival of spring. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News The entire curling rink was covered in a variety of artistic designs, from intricate to simple, which were painted by event goers throughout the afternoon on March 23. The artistic event gave people the chance to be creative and express themselves on a unique canvas. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Emmett Inkster, four, doodles at the Paint the Ice event at the NexSource Centre on March 23. The event gathered the community in the curling rink to connect with their artistic side and use their imagination as they said goodbye to the winter season with paintings. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Norah Connors (left), five, and her mom, Brenda, paint a fire on to the curling ice surface. Paint the Ice was a simple, fun event which sparked great art and doodles across the entire ice surface. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake’s Paint the Ice was fun for people of all ages, attracting families, friends and artists to the new event. Some chose to dedicate time to paint large pieces, while others painted multiple smaller pieces of artwork. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News