PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s curling rink a canvas during new event

Sylvan Lake’s inaugural Paint the Ice event resulted in a completely transformed ice surface.

The event, held at the curling rink in the NexSource Centre, asked attendees to paint the ice as a way to say goodbye to the winter season and connect with their artistic expression.

By the end of the day most of the ice surface was covered as event goers put their imagination to work to paint pictures of all shapes and sizes.

LEARN MORE: New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Zoeigh Lenfesty-Greenwood, six, paints the beginnings of a rainbow on the curling ice at the NexSource Centre on March 23. Paint the Ice was one Sylvan Lake’s new events to say goodbye to the winter season and celebrate the arrival of spring. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
The entire curling rink was covered in a variety of artistic designs, from intricate to simple, which were painted by event goers throughout the afternoon on March 23. The artistic event gave people the chance to be creative and express themselves on a unique canvas. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Emmett Inkster, four, doodles at the Paint the Ice event at the NexSource Centre on March 23. The event gathered the community in the curling rink to connect with their artistic side and use their imagination as they said goodbye to the winter season with paintings. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Norah Connors (left), five, and her mom, Brenda, paint a fire on to the curling ice surface. Paint the Ice was a simple, fun event which sparked great art and doodles across the entire ice surface. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake’s Paint the Ice was fun for people of all ages, attracting families, friends and artists to the new event. Some chose to dedicate time to paint large pieces, while others painted multiple smaller pieces of artwork. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Sylvan Lake students demonstrate their knowledge of the Middle Ages

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s curling rink a canvas during new event

The inaugural Paint the Ice event was held at the NexSource Centre on March 23

Sylvan Lake students demonstrate their knowledge of the Middle Ages

Grade 5 students from C.P. Blakely School held its annual Medieval Night, March 21

Condor School students purchase six Flags of Remembrance honour plaques

The Grade 7 students from Condor School raised money through hot dog lunches over the school year

Supporters rally for Jason Kenney as UCP leader stops in Red Deer

Kenney promises equalization reform, stopping ‘Trudeau-Notley’ payroll hike, trade, economic mobility

Sylvan Lake anglers reminded to remove ice huts before spring thaw

Anglers have until March 31 to remove their structures from the surface of the ice

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

Social media comments continue to dog ranks of United Conservative candidates

Eva Kiryakos was running in Calgary-South East in the April 16 vote

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service

The iPhone has long been Apple’s marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline

Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing candidate Taggart

The Order of British Columbia recipient said she wants to be the people’s voice in Ottawa

15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Most Read