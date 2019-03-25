PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s curling rink a canvas during new event

Sylvan Lake’s inaugural Paint the Ice event resulted in a completely transformed ice surface.

The event, held at the curling rink in the NexSource Centre, asked attendees to paint the ice as a way to say goodbye to the winter season and connect with their artistic expression.

By the end of the day most of the ice surface was covered as event goers put their imagination to work to paint pictures of all shapes and sizes.

