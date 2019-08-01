PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Deanna Stefaniuk-McWhirter submitted this photo of dark clouds linger over Sylvan Lake’s Vista area last night during the tornado warning. Brandy Reid shares a photo of the hail that fell during the storm in the Lakeview area Wednesday night. Dark threatening skies also hung over Eckville last night. The clouds look menacing in this photo by Jennifer Anderson. Hail in the Westwood area makes it look like winter came early in Sylvan Lake. Photo courtesy of Debra Jelleau. Teresa Ross shares this photo to Facebook on July 31 saying “I love tornadic storms.” The thick dark clouds filled the sky around Sylvan Lake and the surrounding areas Wednesday night. Ashely Cross commented this photo of the golf ball-like hail that fell in Sylvan Lake during the storm July 31 on our Facebook post. Another view of the menacing clouds over Ryder’s Ridge the night of July 31. Jacklyn Derksen posted this photo taken during the tornado warning. The view from Leslieville at 9 p.m. July 31 courtesy of Angela Leslie. Nicole Coghill took a picture of the dark clouds over Ryders Ridge through a window.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday Sylvan Lake residents were alerted to a possible tornado making its way northeast from Markerville.

Environment Canada called it a “rotating severe thunderstorm” that could produce a tornado.

As the sky darkened further from the thunderstorm which started earlier in the evening, some residents caught photos and videos of the extreme weather pattern.

Lakers reported the storm brought with it a lot of rain, thunder and lightning along with hail, some a large as toonies and golf balls.

In some areas of town, the storm drains could not handle the sudden influx of water and caused some localized flooding.

As of publishing, there are no reports of damage resulting from Wednesday night’s storm.

Environment Canada ended the tornado warning for Sylvan Lake half an hour after it was announced, though a severe thunderstorm warning stayed in place.