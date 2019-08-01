PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday Sylvan Lake residents were alerted to a possible tornado making its way northeast from Markerville.
Environment Canada called it a “rotating severe thunderstorm” that could produce a tornado.
As the sky darkened further from the thunderstorm which started earlier in the evening, some residents caught photos and videos of the extreme weather pattern.
Lakers reported the storm brought with it a lot of rain, thunder and lightning along with hail, some a large as toonies and golf balls.
In some areas of town, the storm drains could not handle the sudden influx of water and caused some localized flooding.
Got hit pretty good..Westwood Crescent
Posted by Lorry Gallant on Wednesday, July 31, 2019
As of publishing, there are no reports of damage resulting from Wednesday night’s storm.
Environment Canada ended the tornado warning for Sylvan Lake half an hour after it was announced, though a severe thunderstorm warning stayed in place.