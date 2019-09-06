PHOTOS: The Wizarding World of Sylvan Lake

Henry (left) and Maddy Buck, six, paint their wands at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Orion Dantzer, five, opens his Hogwarts acceptance letter on Sept. 5. Just under 30 students also received an acceptance to the school of wizardry and witchcraft. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Magic students gather ingredients to put in to the potion at the Welcome to Hogwarts party. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A group of wizards in training work on mixing all the ingredients together in their potion. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A player runs to score a point for her team while being chased by her opponents during the Quidditch game on Sept. 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library was transformed into Hogwarts on Thursday.

Students of all ages gathered in the Great Hall at the Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5 to enjoy some butter beer and treats.

Afterwards the students dove into their first magic class where they collected ingredients for a potion.

They also got to decorate their wands and play a game of Quidditch.

The Welcome to Hogwarts party kicks off the library’s Hogwarts Reading Club competition, which started Sept. 1 and will run until June 20, 2020.