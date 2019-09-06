PHOTOS: The Wizarding World of Sylvan Lake

Henry (left) and Maddy Buck, six, paint their wands at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Orion Dantzer, five, opens his Hogwarts acceptance letter on Sept. 5. Just under 30 students also received an acceptance to the school of wizardry and witchcraft. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Magic students gather ingredients to put in to the potion at the Welcome to Hogwarts party. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A group of wizards in training work on mixing all the ingredients together in their potion. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A player runs to score a point for her team while being chased by her opponents during the Quidditch game on Sept. 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library was transformed into Hogwarts on Thursday.

Students of all ages gathered in the Great Hall at the Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5 to enjoy some butter beer and treats.

Afterwards the students dove into their first magic class where they collected ingredients for a potion.

They also got to decorate their wands and play a game of Quidditch.

The Welcome to Hogwarts party kicks off the library’s Hogwarts Reading Club competition, which started Sept. 1 and will run until June 20, 2020.

Previous story
Diffuse Sources of Nutrients in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

Just Posted

PHOTOS: The Wizarding World of Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted a Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5

Free Library Card Day coming to Sylvan Lake

A free year of membership will be available Sept. 12 to promote Library Card Sign-Up Month

Respect Sylvan Lake, or it’s algal blooms and whitecaps for you

A weekly column by the SLWSS team about Sylvan Lake and its impact

Sylvan Lake mother and son collaborate on movie

Director Scott Sikma brought his mom, Joanne Sikma’s, “Root of the Problem” to life on the big screen

Former pro looking to bring basketball program to Sylvan Lake

Darren Apels program works to get players from high school to the professional or college level

VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

19-year-old becomes first Canadian to reach singles final in New York

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Big spender: Alberta panel says savings to be found in health, education changes

Alberta’s spending per capita is the highest in Canada, the report adds

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

Woman assaulted with bear spray in Hay Lakes robbery

Camrose RCMP investigate Hay Lakes armed robbery

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

No longer the ‘rich kids on the block:’ Alberta finance minister sells restraint

The province will take drastic action to ensure its financial books move into the black

Most Read