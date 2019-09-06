PHOTOS: The Wizarding World of Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library was transformed into Hogwarts on Thursday.
Students of all ages gathered in the Great Hall at the Welcome to Hogwarts party on Sept. 5 to enjoy some butter beer and treats.
Afterwards the students dove into their first magic class where they collected ingredients for a potion.
They also got to decorate their wands and play a game of Quidditch.
The Welcome to Hogwarts party kicks off the library’s Hogwarts Reading Club competition, which started Sept. 1 and will run until June 20, 2020.