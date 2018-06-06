Bracelets were being sold in the drive through as members of FCSS, Council and emergency services took payments for the $2 piece of jewelry. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photos: Tim Horton’s Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Tim Horton’s held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6

Cars were lined up and people waited patiently for their morning coffee Wednesday morning as Tim Horton’s Camp Day was in full swing.

Town councillors, members of FCSS and emergency services employees were on hand to talk with individuals and sell camp bracelets to those waiting in line.

On Camp Day, 100 per cent of proceeds from coffee purchases goes towards sending children for low income families to camp.

The bracelets being sold at Tim Horton’s are also part of Camp Day, and the $2 donation went towards the cause.

The proceeds are donated to the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation (THCF), which works to help send kids to camp each summer.

The THCF operates seven signature camps across Canada and the United States, and welcome over 20,000 youth from low-income homes each year.

Since the first camp opened in 1975, an estimated 257,000 kids have been sent to Tim Horton camps.

The motto for camp day is “Buy a coffee. Change a life.”

Many youth from Sylvan Lake have experienced Tim Horton’s Camp. In October 50 Sylvan Lake Children will be attending the Kananaskis Tim’s Camp in October, coordinated through Youth Services.

 

One hundred per cent of the proceed of coffee sales at Tim Horton’s on June 6 goes towards sending children to camp.

Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Photos: Tim Horton's Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Tim Horton's held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6

