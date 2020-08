Participants of the third annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes strutted from the lighthouse to the pier and back in heels and masks to raise awareness for domestic violence on Aug. 21. The annual event is organized by the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club and the HJ Cody Interact Club. Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes was met with sunny skies on Friday.

The third running of the event followed a route from the lighthouse to the pier and back on Aug. 21.

A group of people of various ages strutted the lakeshore in heels and masks to raise awareness about domestic violence.

