PHOTOS: Walk the Talk in Sylvan Lake

With looming rain Sylvan Lake’s annual Walk the Talk event was moved indoors.
Students were paired up with seniors from Bethany Sylvan Lake for an interactive walk inside the Community Centre gym on June 4.
The walk, hosted by the Sylvan Lake SPARC Coalition, usually takes place on the shore in Centennial Park.
The event, designed to bridge the gaps between generations, had questions posted around the walls for walking groups to stop and discuss.
After the walk attendees enjoyed an ice cream treat and played games.
Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter
@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter