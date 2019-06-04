PHOTOS: Walk the Talk in Sylvan Lake

Walk the Talk participants pose for a group picture before being paired into their walking groups June 4. The seniors from Bethany were matched with students to walk the Community Centre gym and chat. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A walking group stops at one of the conversation prompts posted along the gym walls. The event is designed to bridge the gaps between generations. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A group poses before making beginning their walk around the Community Centre gym. After the walk participants enjoyed an ice cream treat and played games. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Students had a good time strolling alongside the walking partner and took some time to get to know each other through conversation. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Adults of all ages came out to Walk the Talk. The adult crowd included members of the RCMP, Peace Officers and Mayor Sean McIntyre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

With looming rain Sylvan Lake’s annual Walk the Talk event was moved indoors.

Students were paired up with seniors from Bethany Sylvan Lake for an interactive walk inside the Community Centre gym on June 4.

The walk, hosted by the Sylvan Lake SPARC Coalition, usually takes place on the shore in Centennial Park.

The event, designed to bridge the gaps between generations, had questions posted around the walls for walking groups to stop and discuss.

After the walk attendees enjoyed an ice cream treat and played games.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter