Zombies and zombie hunters took the the lakeshore on Sept. 21 for the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s 8th Annual Zombie Walk. This year’s theme was “Silver Screen.” Photo Submitted. A participant puts on her zombie makeup at the library before taking the un-dead stroll down to the lakeshore for the battle against the zombie hunters. Photo Submitted. Two zombies strike a creepy pose before battling the zombie hunters on Sept. 21. Photo Submitted. A zombie hunter aims her Nerf gun in battle against the zombies down on the lakeshore. Photo Submitted. A young zombie hunter rushes down the lakeshore looking for zombies in the battle on the lakeshore. Photos Submitted.

Zombie’s returned to Sylvan Lake for the 8th Annual Zombie Walk.

The theme for this year’s version of the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s event was “Silver Screen.”

A group of zombies took the un-dead stroll down to the lakeshore where they were met by zombie hunters ready to battle.

The epic battle on the lakeshore was on Sept. 21.