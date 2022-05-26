PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Food Truck Thursdays return for the season

The Food Truck Thursdays were back to offer a variety of dishes at the north end of “Festival Street,” also known as 50A Street on May 26. With the last day of operations being Sept. 4, the weekly initiative is expecting to see a greater vendor count in the upcoming weeks. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Artist Ryan Carnduff was performing on 50A Street on May 26. He will be joined by several other buskers who will continue to showcase their talents until Sept. 2. Street Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla

Sylvan Lake News

Downtown streets will also be lit with buskers until the beginning of September