Powering Trades job fair offers opportunity to further skilled trades

Powering Trades will be hosting a job fair Mar. 3 at the Sylvan Lake Library for the Skilled Trades Program that begins training April 19.

“We were excited to have Powering Trades reach out to us for this job fair. We know that our community has been looking for these kinds of job fairs and training opportunities, especially in the last few years,” said Sylvan Lake Municipal Library programmer Corrie Brown. “A lot of time, the biggest obstacle to finding work in your field of interest and skill is opportunity. This is a great opportunity for those looking to further their skills in the trades, and find the support they need while trying to grow their careers,” she added.

Powering Trades is a 16-week pre-employment training program designed to assist people to get their foot in the door for several skilled trades, shared Powering Trades program coordinator Trish Proctor. Electrical, plumbing, pipe-fitting, welding, carpentry and alternative energy are the five trades offered. The program also supports individuals with work experience placement and aims to offer long-term steady-paid employment that leads to an apprenticeship.

“The job fair is ideally for us to be able to try and recruit participants for the program starting on April 19. When they come to the job fair, we are going to go through a pre-screening interview,” said Proctor. “We get several hundred applicants for each session (16-week training program) and we can only actually accept 20 people per class. So, we go through a pre-screening to see if they qualify. If they do, they move on to the next stage of the process, which is a virtual interview with our whole team. If at that point we still think they’d be a good fit for the program, we send their application to the government who makes the final decision as they are funding the program,” she added.

The Province of Alberta is working in partnership with the Government of Canada to provide employment support programs and services.

Applicants require to be at least 18 years of age, out of high school for one year, living within an hour from Red Deer and either on Employment Insurance, EI eligible or underemployed (working less than 19 hours a week). To apply, visit the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library Mar. 3, email resume to info@poweringtrades.ca, or visit Powering Trades website at www.poweringtrades.ca.

“Any job seekers that are interested in a career change, it is a great opportunity to be able to transition from a not steady (seasonal) career into something that can be maintained year-round for the long term,” said Proctor.

Powering Trades is also hosting job fairs at local libraries in Lacombe Mar. 9, Penhold Mar. 17 and Olds Mar. 24. Another session is scheduled to begin in July.