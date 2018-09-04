The school year started off on the right track as all four of the school buses dropped the students off at Eckville Elementary on time, Sept. 4.

RCMP remind drivers to be aware of school zones as children go back to school

Students went back to class Sept. 4

RCMP are focusing their attention on school and playground zones as students return to school, and remind drivers of the importance of following posted speed limits, especially in areas where children could be at risk.

“The RCMP presence around schools is a reminder to drivers to follow posted speed limits and pay attention to the road, and we’re actively targeting speeders and distracted drivers,” said Constable Sean Morris with the Red Deer RCMP. “Speeding is a public safety issue. The faster a driver is going when they strike a pedestrian, the greater the risk of grievous injury or death.”

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days and playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Signs are equipped with time tabs to remind the driver of the effective times when a 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect.

RCMP urge students and other pedestrians to use crosswalks and traffic control devices when crossing streets, and encourage parents to coach their kids about traffic, bike and pedestrian safety. Most importantly, pedestrians and drivers alike need to stay off mobile devices.

RCMP monitor school and playground zones and conduct traffic campaigns year-round as part of a focus on safer roads.

