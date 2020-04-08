RDCRS students can access program by Red Deer author

Academy of Writers by Sigmund Brouwer is now available to students through a new partnership

Teachers and students in the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools division can now access Academy of Writers, created by Red Deer author Sigmund Brouwer.

Brouwer is the author of over 100 books for children and adults, and has written titles for both fiction and non-fiction.

He developed the Academy of Writers while acting as a consulting writer-in-residence. It took three years to develop the program and he worked with teachers and students in 43 schools to create it.

“I have spent a lot of time in Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, so I know first-hand the amazing job that the teachers do in the classrooms and it’s an honour to part of their role helping students learn at home,” Brouwer said.

Academy for Writers is described as “self guided lessons for teachers and parents to share with students, to maximize learning at home for narrative, expository and essay writing.”

Through the curriculum, Brouwer delivers short videos – usually about 10 minutes long, along with writing activities and a guide for parents.

The program is for students in Grades 4-8, and consists of four parts with seven lessons each.

“Many of our teachers will be embedding Sigmund’s work into their online lessons and as a parent, if you’d like to participate in the lessons with your child, you are welcome to download these three pdfs which have more information. New lessons will be released on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week,” said Superintendent of Inclusive Learning, Dr. Dave Khatib at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

The program covers topics such as:secrets of a good story, ways to making writing powerful and the editing and revising process.

The program will also lead students through the process of completing a short story.