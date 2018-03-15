WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE - This year there are 51 nominees for the Women of Excellence Awards Gala, which recognizes women’s contributions in the community. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

Many women gathered at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery March 15th for the announcement of this year’s Women of Excellence nominees.

And according to Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer for the Red Deer & District Community Foundation, this year is their record year with 51 nominees up for awards.

She added that the record number of nominees this year could be due to all of the awareness around women’s rights and women’s issues happening around the globe.

The Women of Excellence Awards Gala, now in its 11th year, takes place June 6th at the Sheraton Red Deer, and is a program that was established in 2008 with the purpose of honouring women’s contributions to the community who serve as role models for other women and girls.

There are 11 categories ranging from agriculture to athletics to human services and more.

“There’s a variety of women that actually get recognized for their work in our region,” said Bugayong.

The call for nominations, which ended in January, saw an adjudication committee go through the nomination packages, scoring and adjudicating each individual before selecting the recipients of the award.

Also in attendance at the Museum was a few of the lifetime achievement awardees and alumni.

“We have honoured over 350 women over the years, recipients and nominees,” said Bugayong.

“The community really stepped up. It’s amazing to see who’s brought forward and who receives the award in June.”

The list of nominees are as follows:

Agriculture; Leona Staples; Arts & Culture; Leslie Greentree, Nicole Leal, Louise Stuppard and Emily Thompson. Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Brandi Heather, Teri Hunter and Janessa Marshall. Business and the Professions; Lesley McMahon and Barbara King. Community Building; Donna Abma, Ardis Bramall, Debbie Coleman, Christa DuQuette, Bre Fitzpatrick, Nicole Lorrain, Christine Moore, Lynne Mulder, Susan Neufeld, Lucinda Watkins and Krystin Woods. Education and Training; Alicia Cafferata-Arnett, Wanda Christensen, Genevieve Wiart and Anna Morgan-Wold. Entrepreneurship; Sabrina Baker, Chelsea Bootsman, Denise Gagne, Lisa Spencer-Cook and Lane Tomalty. Environment; Bridget Allen. Health and Wellness; Jas Badesha, Dr. Jody Carrington, Kim Green, Maureen Gustafson, Audra MacIntyre, Dr. Dianna Martens, Shannon McQuaig and Lisa Nicholson.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented at the Gala to an exemplary woman, who for many years of her life, has been a role model for the community.

Tickets are now on sale for $125 each. People can also reserve a table of eight for $1,000. Tickets this year can be purchased online at www.ticketsalberta.com.

Previous story
Elementary students learn about snow plows
Next story
The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

Just Posted

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

Multi-sport event approved for August-long weekend

Multi-Sport at the Lake will include a triathlon to be held on Aug. 4

Veterans’ Voices of Canada wants to fly additional Canadian flags in Sylvan Lake

VVoC requested a set of 128 flags hang in Centennial Park, as well as along Hwy. 11

Comedy sensation Jeff Dunham heads to Red Deer March 25th

Red Deer included on the ‘Passively Aggressive’ international tour this spring

Suspects from Ermineskin, Rimbey arrested after chase across entire region

Camrose RCMP make arrests after a thwarted break and enter attempt

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

Most Read

  • The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

    The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

  • Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

    Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions