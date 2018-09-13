Red Deer CountyFire Services is serching for volunteer firefighter recruits. Photo Andrew Magill/Flixr

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Red Deer County is beginning a new campaign in the hopes of recruiting a few new faces to the County’s volunteer firefighters.

An estimated 97 per cent of Canadian fire departments are staffed by volunteers, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Given this estimation, Red Deer County says a volunteer firefighter can make a huge difference and impact in their community.

The County also says working as a volunteer firefighter can bring “valuable experience in a number of different areas.”

“Our fire services volunteers get the chance to experience unique challenges and rewards you can’t find in other jobs, said Dave Brand, Red Deer County’s director of community and protective services.

As the Red Deer County Fire Services operate out of a number of communities, the volunteers are generally matched with the closest station to their home.

The County’s fire services operates out of the communities of Bowden, Delburne, Elnora, Red Deer South and North (immediately outside the city of Red Deer), Spruce View and Springbrook.

“We want members from a wide variety of backgrounds who are committed to learning new skills, being part of a team and making a difference in our community, no matter what your career or previous experience is.”

Those interested in signing up at a vulture firefighter for the County must be at least 18-years-old and have a Class 5 driver’s license.

Red Deer County also requires recruits to pass a physical fitness test. All other training and equipment will be provided by Red Deer County Fire Services.

More information on volunteering can be found on the Red Deer County website.

