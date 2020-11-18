Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)

Results Driven Agriculture Research achieves multiple milestones

Over 2,000 people shared what they thought the future of agriculture research should look like.

It’s a new era for agriculture research in Alberta.

Over the last year we organized 17 consultation stops to speak directly with Albertans about their vision for agriculture research in the province. Between in-person sessions and an online survey, over 2,000 farmers, ranchers, industry partners, researchers and academia shared what they thought the future of agriculture research should look like.

They overwhelmingly agreed that farmers and ranchers should decide Alberta’s agriculture research priorities. We heard that loud and clear, and this year, we’ve been working hard to make that a reality.

Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR), an arm’s-length organization, was established to ensure that the province’s agriculture research dollars reflect the needs of farmers and ranchers.

In recent weeks, RDAR has achieved multiple milestones in pursuit of a research model that puts farmers and ranchers in the driver’s seat. One of those achievements being a 10-year, $370 million agreement with Alberta’s government.

That is more than one third of a billion dollars that Alberta’s government has committed to agriculture research in the province. More than all of the other prairie provinces combined.

This stable and predictable funding will be awarded to research proposals that focus on the four initial priorities:

Enhanced productivity, profitability and competitiveness

Sustainable and responsible agriculture

Market demands: food safety, quality, value-added products and diversification

Extension and knowledge transfer

Another important milestone for RDAR was call for research funding proposals, with plenty of excellent submissions expected.

There is tremendous opportunity within our post-secondary institutions. Recognizing that the biggest impact on the industry would come from partnerships with world-leading institutions, we announced agreements with several of Alberta’s colleges and universities. These agreements build on their well-earned reputations for strong agricultural research, opening up more collaboration and learning opportunities for the next generation of agronomists, veterinarians, and technicians.

These agreements included:

A $2 million agreement with Lethbridge College that will see it manage the Alberta Irrigation Technology Centre and the Brooks Greenhouse as part of it Centre for Applied Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

A $1.8 million agreement with University of Lethbridge, which saw three programs transferred to the university and provided it with the financial capacity to recruit three researchers who will cover apiculture and pollination; specialty crops and irrigation research; vegetable irrigation and potato production.

A three-year, $10.5 million agreement with Olds College, which will see it take ownership of the field crop development centre, giving it the capacity to support more world-leading research and creating more learning opportunities.

A $3.7 million grant to help with the transition of critical research programs and researchers to the University of Alberta. The programs will expand and deepen its research capacity, while ensuring Alberta’s farmers and ranchers benefit from the work it does.

We know that by putting farmers and ranchers in the driver’s seat, agriculture research in Alberta will result in practical discoveries that can be implemented in the field. While this year is turning out to be a record crop, next year could be even better with the ground-breaking research being done by rock star researchers in Alberta.

Hon. Devin Dreeshen

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letters to Santa can be dropped off at Sylvan Lake’s North Pole Drive-Thru

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in effect across Central Alberta

Snowfall of 10cm to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced an additional 732 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
11 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 732 new cases

Almost 25 per cent of deaths from COVID-19 have come since November 1

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)
Results Driven Agriculture Research achieves multiple milestones

Over 2,000 people shared what they thought the future of agriculture research should look like.

Courtesy photo
COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly down Tuesday

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced status

(BLACK PRESS file photo)
Lacombe County, including summer villages and Eckville under Enhanced Status

Nov. 17, the County announced Province mandated measures are in place for the County

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta Health says an investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant in central Alberta has determined it’s the only case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Health says province has had only one human case of rare swine flu

It was the first reported case in Canada since 2005 when reporting became mandatory

File photo
Maskwacis RCMP identify human remains

Maskwacis RMCP have indentified the human remains found Feb.24, 2020 on the Ermineskin First Nation.

A forensic photograph taken in October 2015 of belts was filed as an exhibit for the trial of Lauren Lafleche, an Edmonton woman accused of killing her five-year-old daughter. The victim’s younger brother, in a video-taped interview played in court, said Lafleche regularly beat her children with a belt as a form of punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Court of Queen’s Bench Alberta, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Murder trial begins for Edmonton mother accused of beating daughter with belt, spatula

An autopsy confirmed five-year-old died from brain damage caused by blunt force trauma to her head

A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot in shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. At this point during last year’s flu season, Canada had already recorded 711 positive cases of influenza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Flu season in Canada ‘exceptionally low’ so far, public health says

COVID-19 is proving to be worse this fall, with more than 1,400 people in hospital

Most Read