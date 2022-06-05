Rimbey to celebrate homecoming of three classes from 50 years ago

Over 100 graduates from the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 are expected to attend

Rimbey high school graduates will celebrate a reunion after 50 years from June 17 to 19.

The Rimbey and District Old Timers 65th annual reunion will offer three days of togetherness for individuals from the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972.

Students who attended the Rimbey Junior Senior High School from both Bluffton and Rimbey will be joining the event.

From a total of around 210 students across the three years, 125 are expected to attend.

The reunion association was able to locate every member of the graduating class of 1970, with a high percentage of individuals also invited from the two preceding batches.

“It takes us right back to where we were in high school,” said Ken Quaife, sub-committee member for the class of 1970. He looks forward to seeing everyone after half a decade.

During the June 18 event starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Rimbey Peter Lougheed Community Centre, the alumni will share their experiences of the past 50 years followed by time to socialize. Supper will be offered at 5 p.m.

To register for supper, email Quaife at ken@aoktrenching.ca.

A breakfast event starting at 8:30 a.m. is scheduled for June 19 at PasKaPoo Park. There will be an alumni-only meet on June 17.

The reunion association was unable to conduct the event in the past two years of COVID-19, allowing for the attendees to enjoy the company of not only their classmates but also others they were close with.

“The 2022 celebration is going to be the largest ever.”

The initiative was first held in 1957, prompted by the Alberta Government in recognition of 50 years of the province.