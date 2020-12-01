Rimbey woman gathering Christmas gifts for seniors at Valleyview Manor

Margaret Tanasiuk says she doesn’t want anyone to feel forgotten on Christmas morning

A Rimbey woman is looking to provide gifts to all the residents of Valleyview Manor this holiday season.

After years of thought and consideration, Margaret Tanasiuk decided to coordinate away for every resident at Valleyview Manor in Rimbey to have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

“The seniors seem to get forgotten about in our society. I just don’t want anyone to feel forgotten or alone on Christmas morning,” Tanasiuk said.

There are roughly 85 residents at Valleyview Manor, and Tanasuik is looking for help to make sure each one has something waiting under the tree come Dec. 25.

Tanasiuk says now more than ever, it is important to give back to the seniors in our community.

Because of the pandemic, many seniors are feeling isolated and alone.

“They are allowed to see one or two people per resident… There are a lot of residents who don’t have anyone to visit because their family lives far away and can’t come because of everything that is going on.”

“To me, Christmas is all about family, and I don’t want anyone to feel alone because there family is far away,” Tanasuik said.

Tanasiuk will be working with one of the coordinators at the manor to organize the gifts, and make sure they are going to residents who would like them the most.

She says she is accepting gifts, or cash donations, until at least Dec. 10. That way she will have enough time to organize and wrap each and every gift.

“We have no limit on a gift’s price. If someone finds something they think a resident will like that is $50, and that works in their budget then that’s great. If all they can afford is some chapstick, then that is fine as well. We can always combine items to make a gift,” she said.

When shopping for seniors, Tanasiuk says to keep in mind residents at Valleyview Manor do not have a lot of space for knick knacks.

She suggests items like blankets and slippers, window decorations and card games that can be played alone or with one other person.

“They love puzzles, but keeping in mind they don’t have a lot of space, try keeping them under 500 pieces,” she said.

“They also really like crosswords and circle-a-word [word searches]. But they don’t seem to like or really understand sudoku.”

Any money donated will be used for gift wrapping, according to Tanasiuk.

Gift donations can be dropped off at the Home Hardware in Rimbey during opening hours. Monetary donations can also be dropped off at Home Hardware Monday, Wednesday and Friday with Tanasiuk’s daughter, Robyn.

“If we have more gifts than seniors at Valleyview Manor, they will be given to those in need through FCSS,” Tanasiuk said.