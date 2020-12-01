(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Rimbey woman gathering Christmas gifts for seniors at Valleyview Manor

Margaret Tanasiuk says she doesn’t want anyone to feel forgotten on Christmas morning

A Rimbey woman is looking to provide gifts to all the residents of Valleyview Manor this holiday season.

After years of thought and consideration, Margaret Tanasiuk decided to coordinate away for every resident at Valleyview Manor in Rimbey to have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

“The seniors seem to get forgotten about in our society. I just don’t want anyone to feel forgotten or alone on Christmas morning,” Tanasiuk said.

There are roughly 85 residents at Valleyview Manor, and Tanasuik is looking for help to make sure each one has something waiting under the tree come Dec. 25.

Tanasiuk says now more than ever, it is important to give back to the seniors in our community.

Because of the pandemic, many seniors are feeling isolated and alone.

“They are allowed to see one or two people per resident… There are a lot of residents who don’t have anyone to visit because their family lives far away and can’t come because of everything that is going on.”

“To me, Christmas is all about family, and I don’t want anyone to feel alone because there family is far away,” Tanasuik said.

Tanasiuk will be working with one of the coordinators at the manor to organize the gifts, and make sure they are going to residents who would like them the most.

She says she is accepting gifts, or cash donations, until at least Dec. 10. That way she will have enough time to organize and wrap each and every gift.

“We have no limit on a gift’s price. If someone finds something they think a resident will like that is $50, and that works in their budget then that’s great. If all they can afford is some chapstick, then that is fine as well. We can always combine items to make a gift,” she said.

When shopping for seniors, Tanasiuk says to keep in mind residents at Valleyview Manor do not have a lot of space for knick knacks.

She suggests items like blankets and slippers, window decorations and card games that can be played alone or with one other person.

“They love puzzles, but keeping in mind they don’t have a lot of space, try keeping them under 500 pieces,” she said.

“They also really like crosswords and circle-a-word [word searches]. But they don’t seem to like or really understand sudoku.”

Any money donated will be used for gift wrapping, according to Tanasiuk.

Gift donations can be dropped off at the Home Hardware in Rimbey during opening hours. Monetary donations can also be dropped off at Home Hardware Monday, Wednesday and Friday with Tanasiuk’s daughter, Robyn.

“If we have more gifts than seniors at Valleyview Manor, they will be given to those in need through FCSS,” Tanasiuk said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Food Bank to open for donations in lieu of Stuff-A-Bus

Just Posted

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen (Alberta government photo)
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake to receive $5,000,000 in Municipal Operating Support Transfer funding

MLA Devin Dreeshen breaks down the funding communities will receive from MOST

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
New record: Red Deer at 236 active COVID cases

One more death in central zone reported

(Photo Courtesy of Fortis Alberta)
New FortisAlberta instillation in Sylvan means more reliability and shorter power interruption times

FortisAlberta recently installed a Distribution Automation system in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment. Photo Courtesy of Google Maps
Sylvan Lake RCMP address three key areas of resident concern

RCMP were notified of these main areas of concern through an online Town Hall

Alberta had 1,571 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta’s central zone now has 1,101 active COVID-19 cases

Provincial death toll has risen by nine

Idyllic winter scenes are part of the atmosphere of the holiday season, and are depicted in many seasonal movies. How much do you know about holiday movies? Put your knowledge to the test. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

A scene from last year’s Light the Night fundraiser at the Stettler Town and Country Museum. This year’s rendition is on a drive-through basis only, but it still promises to be a not-to-be-missed seasonal highlight. (Independent file photo)
Stettler Town and Country Museum hosts ‘Light the Night’

This year’s rendition is drive-through only, but will still prove to be a dazzling display

(Black Press File Photo)
Rimbey woman gathering Christmas gifts for seniors at Valleyview Manor

Margaret Tanasiuk says she doesn’t want anyone to feel forgotten on Christmas morning

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Executive Director and Co-Founder of Rock Soup Craig Haavalsen is sleeping in a tent outside Rock Soup’s location until the Go Fund Me for Rock Soup raises $10,000. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Putting normalcy into asking for help: New non-profit sets up in Wetaskiwin

Rock Soup non-profit is a new secular Food Bank putting down roots in Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin Composite High School. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools prepare for transition back to online learning

Grades 7-12 will are mandated to transfer to online learning starting Nov. 30, 2020.

Most Read