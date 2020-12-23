Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

A last minute desicion has lead to a lot of smiles around Sylvan Lake.

Jay Scotian and Al Cameron worked together to encourage local businesses to participate in what they called a Santa Cruise.

The annual Santa Parade hosted by the Town of Sylvan Lake was cancelled at the end of November, this cruise was put together in a few days to spread holiday cheer throughout hte town.

On Facebook, Cameron said, “It seemed all of Sylvan Lake was either watching from their homes,their front yards,their cars or on line. So many smiles,shouts of Merry Christmas and thank yous(which felt awesome!”

Photos and video of the precession inondated social media sites Tuesday night, all with positive messages and heartfelt thanks.

“I love this town and I’m so happy I came to this town to open East Coast Market and Grill… All the Lakers sure came out tonight and made our cruise the best ever. Merry Christmas everyone,” Scotian said on Facebook.

Scotian and Cameron hope to make the Santa Cruise an annual event in Sylvan Lake.

It was so special tonight to be a part of the Santa Sylvan Lake cruise/parade. It was exactly what I needed, to smile &… Posted by Wood Shed – Axe Throwing on Tuesday, 22 December 2020



