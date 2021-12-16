Trevor Pratt as Santa Claus. Submitted photo

Trevor Pratt as Santa Claus. Submitted photo

Santa visited Wood Shed Axe Throwing for a photo session

Event proceeds support area charities

Lakers visited Wood Shed Axe Throwing Dec. 7 for a photo with Santa in exchange for making a donation to one of two charities. The event raised a total of $500 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Edmonton’s Dog With Wings.

“Wood Shed Axe Throwing saw a need to provide Santa photos for the community of Sylvan Lake for both the kids and fur kids. We also saw the opportunity to fundraise for two very important charities, one at home and the other close to our hearts,” said Keri Pratt, Wood Shed Axe Throwing owner. “There were a large number of people who said they were looking for ‘normal photos with Santa’ and we were happy to provide that,” she added.

The event was attended by 50 families.

“The Food Bank can always use more donations, especially at Christmas time. We know that there are many families in need in our community.

“Dog With Wings makes it possible for individuals to have independence with the help of an assistance dog,” said Pratt. “What a great organization, what an amazing gift!” she exclaimed.

Pratt has been volunteering with DWW as a puppy raiser since September.

“I love Christmas time, my husband enjoys dressing up as Santa, and we thought it would be a great way to give back to the community,” said Pratt. “We had great community support, Snap Happy Photographer donated her time and photography skills, Sylvan Lake Denture Clinic donated the Christmas trees, and Salon Envy donated the Santa suit. My family (husband, two teenagers, and myself) volunteered our time for the event,” she added.

