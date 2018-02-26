Scouts leader honoured with award

Jim Hicks was given the Silver Acorn for distinguished service

On Feb. 15, the 1st Sylvan Lake Scouts group held their annual Baden Powell banquet at the community center in honor of thebirthday of Lord Baden Powell, the founder of the Scouting movement, born on February 22, 1857.

Jim Hicks, winner of the Mayor’s award for distinguished service last year was the emcee for the evening. During theproceedings the group handed out awards to the various Scouters in the group. Along with a dinner, there were skits andsongs performed by the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

Hicks was presented with the Silver Acorn by Waskasoo Scouts Area Commissioner, Jeannette Regher. The Silver Acorn is aScouts Canada award for especially distinguished service to scouting.

Hicks started out as a Cub Scout when he was ten years old in Calgary and continued on as a youth through what is nowcalled Rover Scouts (ages 18-26).

In 1981 Hicks, started in the 1st Sylvan Lake Scouts group as a Troop Scouter, continuing on as a Venturer advisor, groupcommissioner, Cub Scouter, area commissioner, Council Trainer, Service Scouter, and a member of the Camp WoodsCommittee.

Hicks serves the scouts group as mentor and is known as a camp fire master extraordinaire.

