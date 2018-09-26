Mayor Tammy Burke greets the cadets and gives them Freedom of the City.

Sea Cadets march through the Town of Rocky Mountain House

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets marched to the Town Hall in Rocky Mountain House, Sept. 23

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets marched to the Town Hall in Rocky Mountain House, Sept. 23. We have some of the cadets that reside in and around Sylvan Lake.

The Cadets were remarkable.

They met at 10 a.m. at The Legion, prepared and practice drill formation for 30 minutes and started the march at 11 a.m. The Sea Cadets braved the snow and cold this year with a longer march. The cadets marched through the Town of Rocky Mountain House to Town Hall with the escort of the RCMP.

The Mayor Tammy Burke greeted the Sea Cadets at the Town Hall made a proclamation and gave a small speech, giving the Cadets “Freedom of the City”. Mayor Burke took the time to shake hand with each individual Sea Cadet.

She gave them permission to march through town crossing the highway to Grillers Resturant and Walking Eagle and do a parade march for the guests that were in Rocky Mountain House for a meeting from the Navy League of Alberta.

After a exciting march the Sea Cadets were treated to hot chocolate and pizza.

This is a very important event for us so we loved showing the town a part of what we do.

 

During the march through the town, the Sea Cadets were escorted by local RCMP members.

