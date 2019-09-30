Second annual Flannel and Feast Festival a cold success

The festival was held in the library parking lot on Sept. 28

Sylvan Lake’s newest fall festival returned for its second year this past weekend in true Canadian fashion.

Flannel and Feast was heralded with cold winds and the threat of snow, but that is typical fall in the Canadian Prairies.

The festival was busy with lots of activities and shows to take in for atendees of all ages.

The comedy show presented by The Laughing Logger had the audience laughing throughout the afternoon while musicians had them tapping their toes in time with the music.

Axe throwing, a petting zoo and various crafts kept the energy up, and the cold away during the afternoon.

The final attraction had attendees lining up in anticipation. Snake Lake Brewing presented a free pig roast, which fed many guests.

The festival was held in conjunction with Alberta Culture Days. Other events for Alberta Culture Days included a showing of the movie “Sylvan Lake Summer” which was shot in Sylvan Lake in 1990, a bannock brunch at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library and a showing of the film “nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up”.

The attendees of the festival lined up for the smoked pig, which was so tender it could be pulled from the bone with just one’s hands.

The Laughing Logger had the crowds laughing throughout the afternoon during their show which included two of the members attempting to stay dry while standing on a rotating barrel.

The Flannel and Feast Festival included a small petting zoo, which had people of all ages cooing over the cute animals.

Musicians play to the crowd before the pig roast Saturday afternoon.