Shadow Riders 4-H Club not stuggling to modify meetings

Due to health restrictions, the 4-H Club out of Benalto had had to make a few changes for the year

By Jazlynn Olsund

Shadow Riders 4-H Club, Club Reporter

Throughout this 4-H year we have needed to modify some things due to restrictions.

We have moved record books online, 4-H meetings onto Zoom and have been following health restrictions while riding. With the technical support and help of one of our senior members, none of it has been much of a struggle.

We are very pleased to announce that our weekly Sunday rides have started again in March.

In hopes of Regionals happening in June, we have added extra rides in April and May and have been doing Drill Team practices to prepare for our tentative performance.

We had great success doing online public speaking within the club. After our first competition, 4-H Alberta organized an online provincial one for anyone who wanted to enter. When the results came in recently, two of our club members made the Top 10!

With the recent restrictions and limitations around fundraising this year, we are doing a battery drive, highway clean up and any other fundraising opportunities we can pursue.

We would like to recognize and thank: Lacombe County, Red Deer County Division 5, and FCC for all of the grant supports.