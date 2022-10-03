Skip the pie and come out to Friendsgiving in Sylvan Lake

If you’re looking for something fun to do this Thanksgiving weekend, grab your friends and come out to the Sylvan Lake Friendsgiving event, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park.

The event, which is possible thanks to the federal government’s Celebrate Canada’s Commemoration grant, will feature live music by Ainsley Elisa, Leo Martinez, Brianna Lizotte and more, food trucks, Indigenous cultural performances, a fall photo booth and an awesome fireworks display from the pier. The fireworks are set to begin at 7:30, but could be delayed if the weather doesn’t co-operate. Be sure to check the Visit Sylvan Lake Facebook page for updates.

