The sold out ball gave families an opportunity to dress up, dance, and fundraise for a bus

The KCS Capes and Crowns Ball was sold out Friday evening. Families arrived dressed in their favourite costumes and enjoyed an evening of dancing, glitter tattoos, a buffet and silent auction.

“We are very proud of the event that we’ve put on for these kids. It’s so amazing to see all the little princesses and super heroes here and everyone seems to be having fun and dancing and lots of excitement,” said Shaina Jacob, one of the organizers.

Jacob added she also appreciates the effort from all the volunteers that helped make the event a success including many high school students, DJ Sabatoge, several cowboys helping with the buffet and the busy tattoo artists on stage.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter