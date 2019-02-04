Rediscover Massage Therapy had a line up all night long for mini hot stone message treatments during the XOX Valentine event at the library, Feb. 1.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Despite the frigid temperatures women came out to the library for a night of pampering, Feb. 1.

The annual XOX Valentines, is a women only event hosted at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to Corrie Brown, programmer at the library, it is an event that is meant to pamper and relax the guests.

This is why every year there are a variety of massage therapists present and ready for the event.

“I’m always so excited to see massage therapists come out, because that is what started this, a night of relaxation and pampering for our guests,” Brown said.

During the event the massage therapists had line-ups of eager women waiting their turn. In particular the hot stone message almost always had a line.

This year there were many new vendors who shared their goods and services with the women who braved the winter wind.

“I think we have more vendors this year than we have in the past,” Brown said.

“I don’t make a habit of turning away vendors, but this year I had to, we only have so much space.”

Psychic readings by Carla Hecht were very popular, as was the set ups by Pure Romance and Amy Smart Photography.

“It’s always nice to have Pure Romance come out to the show, and this year we have a boudoir photographer here and that is very exciting,” Brown said.

While the actual attendance may have been down from the year prior, Brown says she is still very happy with the way the event turned out.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake library hosting fifth annual XOX Valentines Party

SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

In particular she was very excited about the partnership with The Cooperators, who provided free popcorn and water to guests, and Maby Rentals + Gifts, who decorated for the event.

“It’s a great event, and I think everyone has enjoyed themselves [tonight].”

