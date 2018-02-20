SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

The lake was full of people partaking in the sights and sounds of Winterfest over the weekend.

The annual event is helf every year over the Family Day weekend, and held in conjunction with the Polar Dip.

The afternoon held a little something for everyone, from roast marshmallows to horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Businesses, organizations and groups from Sylvan Lake got in on the fun as well, holding their own events or participating in the main event on the lake.

The winter festival even drew in families from the surrounding area, who took the time to take in the activities and atmosphere of Sylvan Lake.

Glen Goodall ReMax provided free hot dogs to hungry event goers, while Sylvan Lake Tim Horton’s was on hand with free hot chocolate to warm up with beside on of the fire pits set up.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter