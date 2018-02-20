Undercurrant Brewing provided fun and wacky family photos during Winterfest, Feb. 17. Family member chose from funny hats and props to take the goofy photo which was later emailed to them.

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

The lake was full of people partaking in the sights and sounds of Winterfest over the weekend.

The annual event is helf every year over the Family Day weekend, and held in conjunction with the Polar Dip.

The afternoon held a little something for everyone, from roast marshmallows to horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Businesses, organizations and groups from Sylvan Lake got in on the fun as well, holding their own events or participating in the main event on the lake.

The winter festival even drew in families from the surrounding area, who took the time to take in the activities and atmosphere of Sylvan Lake.

Glen Goodall ReMax provided free hot dogs to hungry event goers, while Sylvan Lake Tim Horton’s was on hand with free hot chocolate to warm up with beside on of the fire pits set up.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Students to teach principles of self-awareness
Next story
Annual Polar Dip raises more than $16,000 for local charities

Just Posted

Lion’s Club fundraising through Las Vegas themed ‘flight night’

The annual fundraiser is to send locals to Camp HeHoHa

Annual Polar Dip raises more than $16,000 for local charities

Hundreds watched as 38 jumpers braved the icey waters of Sylvan Lake

Former opioid user tells his story

Innisfail’s Keira Vander Vliet gives his take on the opioid crisis

Red Deer orthodontics team heads to Ethiopia to provide dental care

The duo raised $10,000 for the trip

Fish for free

No license is required to ice fish on Family Day weekend

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

Most Read