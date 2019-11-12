SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gathers in Sylvan Lake to honour Remembrance Day

There were two services for Remembrance Day in Sylvan Lake, Nov. 11

The 101st anniversary of the end of WWII was marked in Sylvan Lake with hundreds attending a service at the NexSource Centre.

Arena Two at the NexSource Centre was quite and solemn as residents took the time to remember and honour the veterans who fought for Canada in the conflicts since the end of the Great War.

Chaplain Rev. Kevin Haugan spoke the assembled mass about the importance of remembrance.

Haugan spoke of “the forgotten fleet,” a fleet of naval officers deployed to Japan at the end of WWII and stayed there long after the war came to an end.

“They were known as the forgotten fleet because by the time they came home there were no parades waiting,” Haugan said.

His father-in-law was a member of the Royal Navy and was stationed with the forgotten fleet in the Pacific.

Haugan said it took a long time for his father-in-law to speak about his time during the war, but he did open up eventually.

In 1995, 50 years since the end of WWII, the forgotten fleet was honoured in England for their dedication and service.

“They are remembered because we remember them and we know their story,” Haugan said.

Along with an address by Rev. Haugan the poem “In Flanders Field” by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae was read, scripture was read by members of the Sylvan Lake Girl Guides and hymns were sung.

Following the playing of “The Last Post” and the moment of silence, memorial wreaths were laid at the cenotaph in the centre of the rink.

Sylvan Lake Legion President Ed Stevenson said he was happy to see a number of young people in the audience, and participating in the ceremony.

Scripture readings, the bagpiper and bugler were all young people from the community.

“It is great to see so many young people come out for this. They will be the ones to keep this going,” Stevenson said.