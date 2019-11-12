SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gathers in Sylvan Lake to honour Remembrance Day

There were two services for Remembrance Day in Sylvan Lake, Nov. 11

The 101st anniversary of the end of WWII was marked in Sylvan Lake with hundreds attending a service at the NexSource Centre.

Arena Two at the NexSource Centre was quite and solemn as residents took the time to remember and honour the veterans who fought for Canada in the conflicts since the end of the Great War.

Chaplain Rev. Kevin Haugan spoke the assembled mass about the importance of remembrance.

Haugan spoke of “the forgotten fleet,” a fleet of naval officers deployed to Japan at the end of WWII and stayed there long after the war came to an end.

“They were known as the forgotten fleet because by the time they came home there were no parades waiting,” Haugan said.

His father-in-law was a member of the Royal Navy and was stationed with the forgotten fleet in the Pacific.

Haugan said it took a long time for his father-in-law to speak about his time during the war, but he did open up eventually.

In 1995, 50 years since the end of WWII, the forgotten fleet was honoured in England for their dedication and service.

“They are remembered because we remember them and we know their story,” Haugan said.

Along with an address by Rev. Haugan the poem “In Flanders Field” by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae was read, scripture was read by members of the Sylvan Lake Girl Guides and hymns were sung.

Following the playing of “The Last Post” and the moment of silence, memorial wreaths were laid at the cenotaph in the centre of the rink.

Sylvan Lake Legion President Ed Stevenson said he was happy to see a number of young people in the audience, and participating in the ceremony.

Scripture readings, the bagpiper and bugler were all young people from the community.

“It is great to see so many young people come out for this. They will be the ones to keep this going,” Stevenson said.

Previous story
QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

Just Posted

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gathers in Sylvan Lake to honour Remembrance Day

There were two services for Remembrance Day in Sylvan Lake, Nov. 11

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair coming to Red Deer College’s Cenovus Learning Commons

Central Albertans can connect with employers on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students honour past and present soldiers at Remembrance Day services

Schools in Sylvan Lake took part in their Remembrance Day services the morning of Nov. 7

Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is forgiving fines in exchange for non-perishable food donations

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students scare away hunger

Students at Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School collected over 1,000 lbs of food for the food bank

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Father of Broncos player who died says Alberta organ donation bill needs work

Six people benefited from organs harvested from his son, Logan, was one of 16 killed in the crash

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Most Read