SLIDESHOW: Sylvan Lake’s Kites on Ice a colourful success

The cultural event featured a colour party for the “festival of love” Holi.

Many Sylvan Lakers were out on the lake on Saturday to take part in the Town’s newest event: Kites on Ice.

The festival marked the end of a cold winter with the flying of kites, hot air balloons, and a nod to the Hindu “festival of love.”

By the end of the afternoon the ice and participants was multi-coloured from the multiple “colour parties”, similar to what would be seen at a Holi event in India.

Along with the brightly coloured power that was thrown into the air and at each other, event-goers also had the chance to ride in a hot air balloon and create their own kites to fly on the lake.

Kites on Ice is the first of many new events the Town of Sylvan Lake plans to introduce throughout 2019.

