The Colour Party, had event-goers young and old covered in bright colours during the first annual Kites on Ice event. The event featured a nod to the Hindu holiday Holi through the colour parties. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

SLIDESHOW: Sylvan Lake’s Kites on Ice a colourful success

The cultural event featured a colour party for the “festival of love” Holi.

Many Sylvan Lakers were out on the lake on Saturday to take part in the Town’s newest event: Kites on Ice.

The festival marked the end of a cold winter with the flying of kites, hot air balloons, and a nod to the Hindu “festival of love.”

By the end of the afternoon the ice and participants was multi-coloured from the multiple “colour parties”, similar to what would be seen at a Holi event in India.

Along with the brightly coloured power that was thrown into the air and at each other, event-goers also had the chance to ride in a hot air balloon and create their own kites to fly on the lake.

Kites on Ice is the first of many new events the Town of Sylvan Lake plans to introduce throughout 2019.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

Previous story
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Just Posted

SLIDESHOW: Sylvan Lake’s Kites on Ice a colourful success

The cultural event featured a colour party for the “festival of love” Holi.

Sylvan Lake maintaining a stable housing market

There are 168 residential properties available in Sylvan’s current “buyer’s market”

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Mother Teresa, H.J. Cody meet on the court

Mother Teresa’s senior basketball teams played H.J.Cody’s junior teams in exhibition games on March 13

Red Deer Comedian Niek Theelen selected to participate in CBC’s Next Up Comedy

The winner will be revealed March 29th

Veteran Profile: Lacombe veteran recounts time in service, Part One

VVOC Founding Executive Director Allan Cameron profiles a veteran in this monthly column

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Boston Bruins alumni team lends helping hand to raise money for two Red Deer charities

Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Sarah McLachlan salutes Canadian music at Juno Awards tonight in London, Ont.

The Junos air live on Sunday

Most Read