SLIDESHOW: Winterfest fun in Sylvan Lake

The Winterfest fun took over the lake over Family Day weekend, Feb. 14-17

Sylvan Lake’s annual Winterfest filled the Family Day weekend with events from Friday night to the holiday Monday.

The event was kicked off on Feb. 14 with free carriage rides down the lakeshore alongside the Chocolate and Coffee Tour which ran throughout the weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 15, was the main attraction with Family Fun at the Lake taking over with activities throughout the mild winter day.

The children’s ice slide and snow maze were a hit, but the weather reaped havoc on the crockicurl and old school lake curling leaving the surfaces too slushy to use.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Frozen Party had plenty of Elsa and Anna’s in attendance. Even a few Olaf and Sven’s made the trip.

Bonfires roared for attendees to stop and warm up next to and a giant warming igloo was filled with games for those looking to escape the outdoors.

Later in the evening the warming igloo welcomed live music from Ancient History and Undercurrent welcomed a jazz trio.

Before the fireworks the Fire and Ice Show on the lake had lit skating, ice carving demonstrations and a fire show.

The fun on the lake continued on Sunday with more games and actvities.

Throughout the course of the weekend it was free to fish without a licence.

