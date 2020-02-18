A Winterfest attendee shoots down the children’s ice slide at Family Fun on the Lake on Feb. 15. People made their way down to the lakeshore over Family Day weekend to try their hand at the activities and check out the fireworks. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

SLIDESHOW: Winterfest fun in Sylvan Lake

The Winterfest fun took over the lake over Family Day weekend, Feb. 14-17

Sylvan Lake’s annual Winterfest filled the Family Day weekend with events from Friday night to the holiday Monday.

The event was kicked off on Feb. 14 with free carriage rides down the lakeshore alongside the Chocolate and Coffee Tour which ran throughout the weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 15, was the main attraction with Family Fun at the Lake taking over with activities throughout the mild winter day.

The children’s ice slide and snow maze were a hit, but the weather reaped havoc on the crockicurl and old school lake curling leaving the surfaces too slushy to use.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Frozen Party had plenty of Elsa and Anna’s in attendance. Even a few Olaf and Sven’s made the trip.

Bonfires roared for attendees to stop and warm up next to and a giant warming igloo was filled with games for those looking to escape the outdoors.

Later in the evening the warming igloo welcomed live music from Ancient History and Undercurrent welcomed a jazz trio.

Before the fireworks the Fire and Ice Show on the lake had lit skating, ice carving demonstrations and a fire show.

The fun on the lake continued on Sunday with more games and actvities.

Throughout the course of the weekend it was free to fish without a licence.

sylvanlake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sponsorships for Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance now open

Just Posted

Cases of clubroot cropping up in Central Alberta canola fields

Canola Council of Canada says more than 300 fields in Central Alberta have clubroot spores

SLIDESHOW: Winterfest fun in Sylvan Lake

The Winterfest fun took over the lake over Family Day weekend, Feb. 14-17

Sponsorships for Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance now open

Twenty sponsorships have already sold for the ceremony set to take place in September

United We Roll convoy rolls through Sylvan Lake and Eckville

It has been one year since the United We Roll convoy made its way from Alberta to Ottawa

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers wash over Red Deer

The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers defeated Red Deer 7-0 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 14

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

First Nations leaders suggest it may be time to peacefully end the blockades

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Shooting incident in Poplar Grove

VW sedan may be linked to Wetaskiwin gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking witnesses to car-jacking

Armed theft resulted in two subjects facing multiple charges

Most Read