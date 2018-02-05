SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

Adele Tweten offered hand and arm massages to interested guests. Tweten was one of three vendors at XOX Valentine to offer massage to guests. Photo by Megan Roth

The annual XOX Valentine’s event at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library could be called a huge success.

With 140 women preregistered for the event the annual event was a hit.

There was a line out the door of anxious women waiting for the doors to open at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

A large variety of vendors were present to give the library guests a taste of luxury and pampering. From romance authors to makeup and nail vendors and even tarot card readings, the XOX Valentines event had it all.

Guests lined up to have their cards read by Carla Hecht as well as for a massage by one of the three vendors offering their services.

The guests also appreciated the homemade treats and goodies provided – the majority of which were made by Programmer Corrie Brown.

“Great event! Thanks all who ensured this event was a success. Chocolate, massages, shopping and wine… Doesn’t get much better than that,” commented Priscilla D’Mello on Facebook.

Before the event occurred, Brown said XOX Valentine is one of the best attended events the library hosts each year.

“People don’t really think about the library for an event like this, it I think it works,” Brown said in a past interview.

The library staff made sure to have romance novels on displace on any empty surface. They were also on hand for discussion and demos on how to use the library’s website to place orders on books.

Coupled with the presence of six romance authors, including local author M.K. Stelmack, pampering and books worked well together.

