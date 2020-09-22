Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre launches his kayak into the lake during the Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 20. Paddlers in canoes and kayaks helped to gather the garbage in the lake, and return it to the shore. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Small force of locals team up for Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup

The annual cleanup was focused on getting an much garbage out of the lake as possible

The lake is a little cleaner thanks to the efforts of the Alberta Underwater Council and a few local volunteers.

On Sept. 20 divers, paddlers and a few shoreline volunteers gathered at the pier in Sylvan Lake Park to begin the annual Underwater Cleanup.

This year the force of volunteers was small, consisting of 6 divers three or four paddlers and a handful of volunteers along the shoreline.

Volunteers for the annual cleanup where limited due to gathering restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said those who were unable to come out shouldn’t feel bad about missing the cleanup.

“I don’t want anyone to feel guilty about not coming out or not knowing about it, because we didn’t advertise it,” said McIntyre.

“Normally when we advertise we get a whole whack of people who come out to help, which is great, but we weren’t able to do that this time.”

Instead of having volunteers spread out over land and water, the cleanup was focused on clearing the lake of as much garbage as possible.

The Alberta Underwater Council organized the event and divers, as they do every year, but this year the Town of Sylvan Lake was not as involved, which was done to keep the numbers low.

“The Alberta Underwater Council organizes this cleanup every year, and many more at lakes around the province. We are very fortunate to have Sylvan Lake be one of their regular cleanups,” said McIntyre.

The lake was choppy on Sunday do to the windy conditions, this led to reduced visibility for the divers, and a smaller haul being brought out of the lake.

The divers pulled up a nerf gun, a blackberry cell phone, binoculars, underwear and most of a skateboard. This was on top of the usual bits like beverage containers, fishing line, hooks and lures, hockey pucks, golf balls, cigarette butts and bread ties.

“I am so grateful for everyone who comes out every year to keep the lake clean and healthy. Every little bit helps,” said McIntyre.

Tim Hortons donated hot drinks and to the volunteers, and the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club kept the area clean and safe by handing out the food and beverages.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Scott McDermott and his dive partner Stephen wade into the lake backwards, so they wouldn’t trip over their fins. The Underwater Cleanup on Sept. 20 had six divers in the lake collecting as much trash as possible to keep the lake clean and healthy. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of apples

Just Posted

Small force of locals team up for Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup

The annual cleanup was focused on getting an much garbage out of the lake as possible

Central zone active cases down to 20

Province provides update

Gord Bamford serenades Sylvan Lake at sold out concert

Gord Bamford played for a sold out crowd at a drive-in concert Sept. 19 in Sylvan Lake

Snake Lake Brewing takes home gold in the Canadian Brewing Awards

Central Alberta breweries Hawk Tail Brewery and Blindman Brewing also brought home top accolades

Central Alberta rancher-turned-writer brings life experiences into fiction

J.L. Cole explores the complexities of relationships in debut novel Silver Heights

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Majority of Canadians support wearing masks during COVID-19, oppose protests: poll

Nearly 90 per cent felt wearing a mask was a civic duty because it protects others from COVID-19

RCMP say body located of man who fell in river during stop for photos in Banff

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa

Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels

Lacombe beekeepers give the buzz on winterizing hives

Winterizing a honeybee hive is not a simple task, local apiarists say

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Six injured, man in custody following BB gun incident in Alberta, RCMP say

Airdrie’s downtown core was told to shelter-in-place, while others nearby were asked to stay inside

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read