Smile Cookie Campaign to help bring doctors to Sylvan Lake

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign will be running Sept. 19 to 25 this year and $1 from every cookie sold will be going to the Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee.

Last year’s campaign raised $15,520 and the funds went towards purchasing medical equipment for the Advanced Ambulatory Care Services (AACS), but this year the funds will be used to attract doctors and other health professionals to Sylvan Lake.

“The hope is to fill the shortages that are causing closures at AACS,” explained Susan Samson, chair of the Urgent Care Committee. “I have met with the town to discuss the procedures around forming a new committee tasked with attracting health professionals and we are working on its formation and goals and objectives. The new committee will be separate from the Urgent Care Committee.”

The Smile Cookie Campaign is still looking for volunteers to spend time at the Tim Hortons drive through. Current volunteers include the Urgent Care Committee, the Sylvan Lake Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake, the fire department, RCMP officers, town councillors, local business owners and citizens.

There are pre-order forms available for those that want to order in bulk. If you want to volunteer, e-mail Samson at susamson56@gmail.com.

