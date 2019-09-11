Smile Cookies return to fundraise for Sylvan Lake AACS

The Smile Cookie Campaign runs from Sept. 16-22 at Tim Hortons

All proceeds from Smile Cookies at Tim Hortons will go to Sylvan Lake’s AACS. The Campaing runs from Sept. 16-22 File Photo

The annual Smile Cookie campaign is once again returning to Tim Hortons locations across the country. Each location chooses a local charity to donate the proceeds to.

There are roughly 550 Canadian charities that benefit from the annual campaign, including Advanced Ambulatory Care Service in Sylvan Lake.

Owners of the Sylvan Lake Tim Hortons, John-Paul and Tanya Doucette say they are excited for the campaign to kick off once again this year.

“It’s such a pleasure to partner with Urgent Care Committee, a local charity that does such impactful work in Sylvan Lake,” the Doucettes said in a press release.

The Sylvan Lake location has chosen to once again work with AACS and donate the proceeds to the urgent care facility in town.

Tim Hortons donates one dollar from every cookie sold to its charity of choice.

The Smile Cookies will be back in restaurants from Sept. 16-22 and are Tim Hortons’ classic chocolate chunk cookie iced with a happy smile.

“Our team members craft each Smile Cookie with care and are proud to serve them to guests who come in throughout the week to support such a great cause,” said the Doucettes.

Each year local volunteers lend a hand during the campaign as well. This year Mayor Sean McIntyre, MP Blaine Calkins and Miss Benalto Stampede Queen 2019 Kylie Windo will be helping to craft smiles.

Susan Samson, chair of the Urgent Care Committee, says the funds donated from the campaign will be used to purchase medical equipment for the facility.

“Partnering with Tim Hortons and the Smile Cookie Campaign gives us a great platform to promote our cause, raise awareness of the service offered by the AACS and raise funds to purchase additional medical equipment,” said Samson.

During AACS’s first year of operation, between June 2018 and June 2019, it saw over 15,000 patients.

In 2018, the Smile Cookie Campaign raised nearly $8-million across Canada, and has been raising money for local charities since 1996. the campaign originally began to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Hancock for Tim Hortons said the teams across the country feel proud to help charities that directly benefit locals.

“The real magic behind the Smile Cookie campaign is the local impact and we’re excited to be able to support local charities, hospitals and community programs again this year,” Hanock said.

Guests can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through the Sylvan Lake restaurant.