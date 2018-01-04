Snow Angel volunteers needed in Sylvan Lake

Nine senior citizens are waiting for help

With snow once again covering the ground, Sylvan Lake is looking for volunteer Snow Angels.

Snow Angels is a volunteer program where locals shovel sidewalks for those who are unable. Generally this program is used to help the senior citizens in the community.

Volunteers help by adopting a senior’s driveway and clearing it of snow after it snows.

The program is run through the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS). Currently FCSS has nine seniors in town waiting for a Snow Angel.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by contacting the Volunteer Centre at 403-887-1137 ext 233.