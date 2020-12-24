SPARC Parent Association brings holiday cheer to Sylvan Lake seniors

SPARC members pose for a photo outside Bethany Sylvan Lake along with the numerous gifts they collected for seniors. (Photo Submitted)

“What started out as “We hope we can do this” has turned into so much more than we ever thought!” sai Carrie Conklin-Mack, a SPARC parent, who helped organize this event.

Together, the Sylvan Lake Dance Studio and the Parent Association had hopes to bring some Christmas cheer to the seniors at the Bethany Centre and Lodge. Word of mouth and social media brought this all together.

With businesses and individuals from not just our community but from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia we received more donations than one can imagine, fulfilling the seniors wish list and more. The staff were also not forgotten, we thank them for taking care and protecting our seniors. Any remaining donations were donated to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

The SPARC family is overwhelmed with the generosity and Christmas Spirit. Thank you for your support in helping us make Sylvan Lake’s Seniors Christmas a little brighter this year.

-Submitted