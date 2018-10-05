SPARC Parent Association hosting Daddy Daughter Dance Nov. 17

Ticket proceeds go toward the studio, Klassic Kennels and a scholarship for kids wanting to dance

The SPARC Parent Association is fundraising money to start a scholarship fund to help local kids who can’t afford to dance get into the studio, as well as to help alleviate prices for their competitive teams. Photo Supplied.

Sylvan Performing Arts and Rhythm Centre (SPARC) is hosting their first ever Daddy Daughter Dance on Nov. 17.

The event will include a dinner and a dance from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre.

“The dads are kind of kind of our behind the scenes guys that don’t really get much acknowledgement as much as they should,” said Mandy Walter, vice president of the SPARC Parent Association.

The event is open for daughters, dads and male figures of all ages.

“Say your husband is going to take his daughter out [then] why not you bring your own dad so then the wife to the husband can also enjoy while she’s got her dad there and then the husband’s got their daughter there,” explained Walter. “If you have an uncle or a brother or anything like that you want to bring it is open to absolutely everybody in the sense if dedications to our male figures in our lives.”

The evening will include activities for the kids and a fun, music from DJ Sabotage and a fun, relaxing meal for everyone.

Those attending the dance can go dressed as casual as they want or as formal as they want, whatever is more comfortable for them.

Including with the tickets is a night out for mom’s at Bravo Gastro Lounge where they can enjoy wine at a discounts, food and drinks specials, and a chance to win a spa package.

“It kind of gives the moms a break too while the dads are out enjoying their night with us,” added Walter.

Tickets are $25 and are available for pick up at SPARC Studio, Balloons Galore/The Flower Shop or by text at 403-396-9325.

There is a limited quantity of tickets, so if you want to attend make sure you purchase them sooner than later.

Proceeds from the ticket sales are a fundraiser for various things happening within SPARC. The money will go towards helping to alleviate cost for the competitive girls going to New York, competition fees and costume fees.

The SPARC Parent Association is also starting a scholarship fund for kids in the community who otherwise couldn’t afford to come into the studio but would really like to dance.

Ten per cent of the proceeds from the Daddy Daughter Dance will also be going to Klassic Kennels.

“We also want to get the studio’s name out there and make awareness to the Town that we are here, we’re trying to do good things, giving back to the community and opening up events for everybody to enjoy, so we thought we’d start out with the Father Daughter Dance dedicated to our dads,” commented Walter.