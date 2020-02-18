Sponsorships for Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance now open

Twenty sponsorships have already sold for the ceremony set to take place in September

The Flags of Remembrance ceremony in Sylvan Lake is one of many such ceremonies occurring across the country in honour of the country’s veterans and first responders. File Photo

The crew behind the annual remembrance display Flags of Remembrance is fully into the planning for this year’s event and already taking in sponsorships.

Despite the event, which will see 128 Canadian flags unfurled in Sylvan Lake’s Centennial Park is still eight months away, 20 flag sponsorships have already been purchased.

Ten of the sponsorships purchased thus far are from the Grade 7 class at Condor School.

“I know the economy the past while hasn’t been good, but we have been selling out of our sponsorships here in Sylvan Lake, for the most part. I think that goes to show just how important this is,” Al Cameron, CEO and founder of Veteran Voices of Canada, said.

Last year’s event sold all 128 flag sponsorships in Sylvan Lake.

Following that trend, and the the fact 20 have already sold, Cameron believes they will sell out quickly this year.

“It is going to sell out, and I don’t want anyone to be disappointed.”

In addition to the 128 flag sponsorships available, Cameron says there is also a site sponsorship available. The site sponsor will have their logo displayed at the site in Sylvan Lake for the two months the flags are on display.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Flags of Remembrance, and Cameron hopes to see the flags unfurled all across the country.

He is in the process of having 15 events in 15 cities across the country this year, to mark the anniversary.

“The goal is to see it everywhere, from coast to coast,” Cameron said.

To have the Flags of Remembrance ceremony across the country takes a lot of work, and a devoted team in every city.

Cameron said he is very grateful to the many volunteers who have taken on the task of putting together Flags of Remembrance in the various cities.

“We really need people who can devote their time, and love what this stands for. Without them I couldn’t do this,” Cameron said.

He said volunteers are always appreciated and welcomed to help Flags of Remembrance continue to be the meaningful event it has come to be.

“Last year we had World War II veterans at the ceremony, saluting the flag, and it brought a tear to the eye,” Cameron said.

Walking the flag line and seeing the names of veterans and first responders is an emotional moment, Cameron says.

“To see their names, to see that they are remembered and honoured, it is really something.”

The Flags of Remembrance ceremony will be held in Sylvan Lake on Sept. 12 at noon. The other ceremonies across the country will be held at the exact same time as the one in Sylvan Lake.

Those interested in sponsoring a flag can do so through Veteran Voices of Canada’s website: vetvoicecan.org