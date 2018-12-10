The Kids Countdown Party is a fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Spray Park. File photo.

Spray Park Committee hosting kid friendly New Year’s Eve party

The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting the Kids Countdown Party fundraiser on Dec. 31

The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting one of the only all ages New Year’s Eve events in town.

The Kids Countdown Party on Dec. 31 will start at 6 p.m. at the NexSource Centre and will serve as a fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Spray Park.

The night will begin with a pizza dinner with desserts followed by a dance featuring music from DJ Sabatoge.

The event will also have noisemakers, games, treat bags for everyone and a “midnight” surprise.

“We’re going to have a countdown with some kid friendly champagne at 9 p.m. instead of midnight, that will be our big countdown,” said Kayla Webb, committee vice president, adding there will also be a bar in case mom and dad want a New Year’s drink.

“We have a silent auction with some really awesome prizes donated by some awesome businesses in town,” continued Webb. “It’s going to be a fun, family night.”

Tickets for the Kids Countdown Party are $25 per person and children under 1-year-old are free.

Event tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, but if someone is unable to purchase online they can contact the Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee and they can help.

Tickets will be sold until the week before and will not be available at the door.

“They make great stocking stuffers,” said Webb, who added there is only 250 tickets available.

Webb said the event on Dec. 31 is still looking for sponsors.

“We just want to make sure that evert dollar raised that night is going towards the spray park,” said Webb. “We have some great sponsors on board already, but if anybody has a company name they want to see promoted through our event we’d love to partner with anybody who’s interested.”

