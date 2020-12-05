Ecole Steffie Woima School. (Photo Courtesy of Chinooks Edge School Division)

Steffie Woima School Council hosting drive-thru fundraiser for Sylvan Lake charities

The school council wil be accepting donations to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Christmas Bureau

The Steffie Woima School Council is holding a no-touch, drive-thru donation event to benefit the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau and Good Bank.

On Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 members from the school council will be set up in the bus loop at Steffie Woima to accept donations to the local charities.

The members will be set up twice each day; in the morning from 8-10 a.m. and again from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Jennifer Bahler, a member of the Steffie Woima School Council, said the council normally does food and toy drives throughout the fall and early winter for the two charities. However, they have been unable to hold any event like this during the current school year.

“…We feel this year more than ever a little extra help is required by many in our community. We put on our Santa hats and re-invented a donation drive,” Bahler said in an email.

Volunteers will be accepting any new unopened toys, non-expired non-perishable food and cash donations to go towards either the Sylvan Lake Food Bank or the Christmas Bureau.

To keep the donation set ups contactless, the school council is asking for the donations to be kept in the trunk of your vehicle.

“Please drive into the back Steffie bus loop, pop your trunk, we will have volunteers remove donation,” Bahler said.

A contactless drop-off table will also be set up for those unable to go through the drive-thru.

“If you are donating cash we request the donation is in a plastic bag with the charity name (Christmas Bureau or Food Bank) written on it. The donations will be going directly to the charity and not entering the school.”

This fundraiser is not limited to Steffie Woima students and their families, Bahler says.

The first 500 cars that make a donation will also receive a $10 gift card from Tim Hortons, which was donated by the local restaurant.

Volunteers will place the gift card in the truck of your vehicle after removing the donation.

“As always [Tim Hortons] has stepped up to the plate to support a great cause in our community.”

Those who are unable to attend the drive-thru but would still like to donate can contact Bahler for other arrangements. She can be reached at jbahler17@gmail.com.

“Due to AHS guidelines, we will limit the volunteers at any time, so please understand if we take a little bit of time working through the line to accept your generous donations,” Bahler said.

