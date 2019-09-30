A group work on one of the Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society’s restoration projects. Photo Submitted.

Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society celebrates 45 years

The 45th Anniversary Bash will be at Fensala Hall in Markerville on Oct. 18

The Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society is celebrating 45 years this month.

A 45th Anniversary Bash will take place at Fensala Hall in Markerville on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Since 1974 the society has worked to preserve and restore historic buildings including the Stephansson House Provincial Historic Site, the Historic Markerville Creamery and the Markerville Lutheran Church.

According to society members Bernice Andersen and Donna Nelson, the society also hosts school programs and several events throughout the year, such as Taste of Markerville and Christmas in Markerville.

The anniversary bash will consist of a social hour followed by a baron of beef dinner and a live auction.

During the event a video will be playing on loop and pictures will be put up to showcase the past 45 years of accomplishments.

Andersen and Nelson say there will be a lot of visiting and reminiscing done on the night of Oct. 18.

The event is open to everyone and tickets can be purchased for $35 on historicmarkerville.com. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 14.

The bash’s live auction features big ticket items like a shed, a handmade bird feeder and Red Deer Rebels tickets with money from the auction being put towards restorations.

Currently the society is in the process of restoring the Buttermaker’s House, which is in need of an updated roof and foundation.

The funds raised will also be used for ongoing maintenance and repairs for the historic sites as well as for future projects such as a newly acquired original Icelandic library.

Over the summer months the area attracts a lot of tourists, said Andersen and Nelson, adding they get quite a lot visitors from Iceland.

For more information go to historicmarkerville.com.

