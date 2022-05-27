Stettler Steel Wheel Stampede returning for 13th edition in June

Rodeo action is just days away from returning to the Town of Stettler with the 2022 edition of the Steel Wheels Stampede.

The 2022 event will be the first one held in the newly renovated Stettler and District Ag. Society outdoor arena.

Renovations for the Legacy Project, which had a complete overhaul of the outdoor facility, began in winter and are being completed just in time for the event.

June’s event will be the 13th annual stampede.

Entertainment in the cabaret tent for the event will include Juiced Audio after competition on Friday night and Stettler’s own Renegade Station on Saturday.

Other activities going on around town in conjunction with the stampede on the Saturday include the Town and Country Pancake Breakfast, the Steel Wheel Stampede Parade, the Stettler Car Club Show and Shine, a Soapbox Derby put on by the Heartland Youth Centre and a tractor pull demo put on by the Antique Tractor Club.

At the rodeo grounds themselves, the Canadian Cowboys Association sanctioned rodeo will be running at 6:30 p.m. both evenings and will feature performances by Stettler’s own The Ladies of the Heartland and Castor’s Daring Diva’s trick riding team.

“Our goal is to foster community spirit and camaraderie by going back to our grassroots,” Steel Wheel Stampede committee chair Heather Weatherly said in an email update to the Independent.

“We strive to present the perfect place to gather our community with top notch entertainment, and celebrate our western heritage.”

