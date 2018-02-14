Andersen’s classmates were eager to take turns helping to buzz her hair off.

Student donates ponytail to make wigs

Eva Andersen’s family and classmates helped buzz her hair off

Grade 6 student Eva Andersen let her best friend cut off her ponytail, then her classmates took turns shaving off her hair Wednesday afternoon. What was it all for? Wigs.

Anderson’s ponytail will be donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths where it will be used to create wigs for those who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments. Her goal? “To make the world a better place.”

Since Anderson has lost eight family members to cancer, donating her hair and fundraising for cancer research holds personal meaning. Andersen’s classmates clamoured to be the next to buzz off a piece of her hair, excited to be part of the action.

Some students called out “You look like Eleven!” (the main character from the Netflix original series “Stranger Things”)

Others yelled, “You look great!”

Andersen’s mom, grandparents and two younger sisters came to join in on the fun as well, with her grandpa getting the final piece of hair missed by everyone else.

Even teacher, Kendall Kloss took a turn at shaving off part of Andersen’s hair.

“February is kindness month, so it’s really fitting that she wanted to do this now,” Kloss said.

Andersen’s family, classmates and teacher left a short layer of stubble on her head.

“I’m just going to leave it like this,” she said, content to not go completely bald.

Along with her hair donation, Andersen will be giving close to $700 she raised to cancer research.


Andersen’s two younger sisters joined in on the fun of giving the student a buzz cut.

