Students learn and embrace the French-Canadian culture

Inspired by Quebec City’s annual winter “Carnaval,” students at Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary highlighted the French-Canadian culture during a two-day French Carnival on March 31 and April 1.

“We believe it is important … to celebrate the French culture as it is a rich part of Canada’s history,” said Chantal Moroney, Grade 3 French Immersion teacher.

After a four-year hiatus in conducting the French Carnival, the school decided to revive the event and offer a fun learning opportunity to students.

Over 325 students between Grade 1 and Grade 4 participated in the event. Event activities pertaining to the French culture consisted of a Métis and French cultural dance, traditional wooden spoon playing, la tire (maple syrup poured on snow) and other outdoor winter activities.

As part of their cultural learning opportunities the school looks forward to celebrating the Seven Sacred Teachings next. These are values based on First Nations cultural tradition that reinforce the teachings of the Catholic faith.