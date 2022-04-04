Grade 4 students learn a French cultural dance. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Grade 4 students learn a French cultural dance. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Students learn and embrace the French-Canadian culture

Inspired by Quebec City’s annual winter “Carnaval,” students at Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary highlighted the French-Canadian culture during a two-day French Carnival on March 31 and April 1.

“We believe it is important … to celebrate the French culture as it is a rich part of Canada’s history,” said Chantal Moroney, Grade 3 French Immersion teacher.

After a four-year hiatus in conducting the French Carnival, the school decided to revive the event and offer a fun learning opportunity to students.

Over 325 students between Grade 1 and Grade 4 participated in the event. Event activities pertaining to the French culture consisted of a Métis and French cultural dance, traditional wooden spoon playing, la tire (maple syrup poured on snow) and other outdoor winter activities.

As part of their cultural learning opportunities the school looks forward to celebrating the Seven Sacred Teachings next. These are values based on First Nations cultural tradition that reinforce the teachings of the Catholic faith.

Previous story
Community unites to fundraise for Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Just Posted

From left Brianna Lizotte, Elder Emile Janvier and Alex Kusturok pose for a photo inside the Apostolic Palace before meeting with Pope Francis on the morning of April 1. Janna Van de Sande / Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake Indigenous delegate meets Pope Francis to hear an apology for residential schools

From left, Robyn Davidson, James Kalin, Steve Pederson and Dylan Hoar participate in the Open Cash Bonspiel. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake curling season ends with a four-day cashspiel

Students participate in traditional wooden spoon playing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Students learn and embrace the French-Canadian culture

Sylvan Lake’s H.J. Cody High School. (File photo)
New high school planned for Sylvan Lake