Riley Woolsey (left) and Alexa LaBelle work together in their group on a science experiment under the direction of a presenter from the Alberta Science Network on March 1. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Students learn from Science Alberta Network

Manuel Juarez from Science Alberta Network taught Grade 5 students from EMTS

Grade 5 students at Ecole Mother Teresa School learned about the properties of substances today through science experiments.

Under the direction of Manuel Juarez, from Alberta Science Network, the students in the three Grade 5 classes learned about solutes, solubles and solvents.

The classes were split into groups and mixed items together in little test tubes, all under the direction of Juarez.

The students were directed to mix specific items together and then to separate them again.

“You must always be thinking, ‘how am I going to separate these?’” Juarez told the students in Mrs. McGaw’s class.

Juarez taught the students one process of separating a solution such as water and salt.

In a hotplate and a tiny frying pan, he emptied out the saltwater solutions that class made. The students were able to watch as the water evaporated away and just salt remained.

During the session, which lasted an hour and a half for each Grade 5 class, Juarez encouraged the students to think of a different solution to separate the items they had mixed together.

“There are different ways to separate items in many situations. We want to look at a few different ones.”

The Alberta Science Network is a program that gets “kids excited about science.”

Alberta Science network provides hands-on activities for students to learn about the various parts of science.

The program also offers educators tools and resources to encourage the students in the science and to make learning fun.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Kamrynne Hanreider (far left), Hailey Stratichuk, Katie Hudson and Talena Brehmer (far right) use a special filter to separate glass from water.

Ashton Tuck and his group listen to the directions of Manuel Juarez for their next experiment. Mrs. McGaw was close at hand to help each of the students throughout the lesson.

Students learn from Science Alberta Network

