Students remember with posters, poems and essays

“Fostering the tradition of remembrance” is the aim of an annual Poster and Literary Contest held by the Royal Canadian Legion. A group of Sylvan Lake students who won in each category were given awards Feb. 23 at the Legion Hall.
Community volunteers at the Legion are the first to judge the entries going on to be judged at a provincial level. Those who win at the provincial level get to go onto the national level. Winners of the national contents are published in a booklet the Legion uses to build awareness around those who have served and are serving Canada in a military capacity.
Winners in the senior category will be sponsored by the Legion in attending the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa. At this event they will place a wreath for the Youth of Canada and will have the opportunity to visit with the Governor General.
Sylvan Lake winners in all the categories with submissions are:
Primary Colour Poster (Grades 1, 2 and 3)
First Place – Diego Diaz, Sylvan Meadows Adventist School
Second Place – Grace Vanwart, Sylvan Meadows Adventist School
Junior Colour Poster (Grades 4, 5 and 6)
First Place – Haden Becker, Steffie Woima School
Second Place – Elena Engel, Steffie Woima School
Third Place – Avery Daniels, Steffie Woima School
Junior Poetry
First Place – Ayla McLeod, C.P. Blakely School
Second Place – Cali Witheridge, Kwan, Steffie Woima School
Third Place – Nathaniel Bahler, Steffie Woima School
Junior Black and White Poster
First Place – Stellar Roy, Beacon Hill School
Second Place – Kameron Wallace, Steffie Woima School
Third Place – Eden Engel, Steffie Woima School
Intermediate Colour Poster (Grades 7, 8 and 9)
First Place – Jayla Currie, H.J. Cody School
Second Place – Dodie Chynowith, H. J. Cody School
Third Place – Megan Rauthier, Fox Run School
Senior Colour Poster (Grades 10, 11 and 12)
First Place – Michael Davis, Sylvan Meadows Adventist School
Senior Black & White Poster
First Place – Casey Dolan, H.J. Cody School
Senior Poetry
First Place – Casey Dolan, H.J. Cody School
Senior Essay
First Place – Michelle Swarbrick, H. J. Cody School
Second Place – Starla Fifield, H.J. Cody School