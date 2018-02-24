Students remember with posters, poems and essays

“Fostering the tradition of remembrance” is the aim of an annual Poster and Literary Contest held by the Royal Canadian Legion. A group of Sylvan Lake students who won in each category were given awards Feb. 23 at the Legion Hall.

Community volunteers at the Legion are the first to judge the entries going on to be judged at a provincial level. Those who win at the provincial level get to go onto the national level. Winners of the national contents are published in a booklet the Legion uses to build awareness around those who have served and are serving Canada in a military capacity.

Winners in the senior category will be sponsored by the Legion in attending the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa. At this event they will place a wreath for the Youth of Canada and will have the opportunity to visit with the Governor General.

Sylvan Lake winners in all the categories with submissions are:

Primary Colour Poster (Grades 1, 2 and 3)

First Place – Diego Diaz, Sylvan Meadows Adventist School

Second Place – Grace Vanwart, Sylvan Meadows Adventist School

Junior Colour Poster (Grades 4, 5 and 6)

First Place – Haden Becker, Steffie Woima School

Second Place – Elena Engel, Steffie Woima School

Third Place – Avery Daniels, Steffie Woima School

Junior Poetry

First Place – Ayla McLeod, C.P. Blakely School

Second Place – Cali Witheridge, Kwan, Steffie Woima School

Third Place – Nathaniel Bahler, Steffie Woima School

Junior Black and White Poster

First Place – Stellar Roy, Beacon Hill School

Second Place – Kameron Wallace, Steffie Woima School

Third Place – Eden Engel, Steffie Woima School

Intermediate Colour Poster (Grades 7, 8 and 9)

First Place – Jayla Currie, H.J. Cody School

Second Place – Dodie Chynowith, H. J. Cody School

Third Place – Megan Rauthier, Fox Run School

Senior Colour Poster (Grades 10, 11 and 12)

First Place – Michael Davis, Sylvan Meadows Adventist School

Senior Black & White Poster

First Place – Casey Dolan, H.J. Cody School

Senior Poetry

First Place – Casey Dolan, H.J. Cody School

Senior Essay

First Place – Michelle Swarbrick, H. J. Cody School

Second Place – Starla Fifield, H.J. Cody School