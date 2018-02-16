Students to teach principles of self-awareness

Fox Run students will be sharing “U Rock”, a program designed to instill kindness and compassion

Photo submitted

Two family school wellness workers at Fox Run School are approaching the subject of bullying a little differently this year. Megan Helmer and Dee Peterson are teaching a new program called “U Rock” to a group of grade seven students who will then teach the program to grade six students at Beacon Hill, C.P. Blakely and Steffie Woima in a few weeks.

The principles of “U Rock” developed out of another program called “Beyond the Hurt” that addresses the issue of bullying for grade six students and is intended to ease the student’s transition to middle school.

Helmer explained students already know what bullying is and how it affects children. She wanted to make a program that would go one step further and teach students about empathy, kindness and compassion and how they can develop these qualities and demonstrate them to their peers.

“U Rock” is an acronym for the principles taught in the course. The R stands for “respect,” an important quality for building healthy relationships. The O stands for “opportunity,” reminding students that everyone has the opportunity to show respect, empathy and kindness. The C is for “compassion,” and the K stands for “kindness,” both key qualities for interacting with others.

Helmer is passionate about peer teaching and finds it helps students form better connections with each other. She explained that when the grade seven students teach the younger grades it helps with the transition of grade six students into Fox Run because they now have a familiar face in a new setting.

“I feel passionate about teaching self-awareness and awareness of others and that comes from knowing the basics of kindness and respect,” said Helmer, adding that she is also passionate about “U Rock” because it gives students the chance to be positive role models to their peers.

Helmer and Peterson both shared they have noticed when younger students are taught the “U Rock” principles by their older peers, they are more likely to internalize what they’ve learned and apply what they’ve learned in future scenarios.

The group of student teachers will be sharing what they learn with the grade six classes in Beacon Hill on Feb. 27, C.P Blakely on Mar. 2, and Steffie Woima on Mar. 12.

Kellen McLean

FOX RUN NEWS REPORTER

 

Previous story
What does your waterfront look like?

Just Posted

PHOTOS: CP Rail train derailment near Ellerslie Road

A train derailed on the south end of Edmonton closes streets

Students to teach principles of self-awareness

Fox Run students will be sharing “U Rock”, a program designed to instill kindness and compassion

Reward offered to find man charged in 2006 murder

RCMP are offering up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Brown

Background checks required for retail cannabis locations

Strict rules and regulations for retail locations was announced at a press conference this morning

Adults and youths charged in multiple armed robberies

Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP solved multiple armed robberies investigations

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates one year out from 2019 Canada Games

Community gathers at Great Chief Park to commemorate Games milestone

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

PHOTOS: CP Rail train derailment near Ellerslie Road

A train derailed on the south end of Edmonton closes streets

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

Most Read

  • Students to teach principles of self-awareness

    Fox Run students will be sharing “U Rock”, a program designed to instill kindness and compassion