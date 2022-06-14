Sully the Gully helps deliver over $1,200 to the Gulls Give Foundation

Red Deer’s Cilantro and Chive chefs put together a burger to best represent Sully’s liking

Sylvan Lake Gulls mascot Sully the Gully helped deliver $1,288 to the Gulls Give Foundation on June 10.

Sully served as a guest chef at the Red Deer Cilantro and Chive location for the month of May. Restaurant chefs put together a Dugout Dog burger to best represent Sully’s liking.

It included an Alberta beef smash patty, beef hot dog, toasted potato roll bun, house dill pickle dijon mustard, smoked ketchup, caramelized onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, spicy cheese sauce and peppered bacon.

The business sold over 600 burgers throughout the month, along with some monetary donations received particularly for the Gulls foundation.

“Great communities and teams are built on the principals of teamwork. Our foundation was formed to create a community within a community, aiming to make a difference in vulnerable populations,” shared Gulls board director Jennifer Schetzsle.

Each month, the restaurant collaborates with individuals and businesses to come up with a burger unique to the liking of the guest chef, who also chooses a charity of choice to donate $2 from the sale of each burger.

Burger of the Month initiative started in 2017 with its first recipe built around the needs, wants and desires of a kindergarten class from Lacombe. Students grabbed the opportunity to donate $2 for every burger sold to the local food bank.

“It was such an excitement and interest for the community that we’ve just continued with it ever since,” said restaurant owner Rieley Kay.

Over the past 64 months, the restaurant has raised over $105,000 for local charities.

The June Burger of the Month is Stuffed BBQ Burger created in collaboration with local Guest Chef Doug Anderson of Peavey Industries.