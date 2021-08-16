Jamie Woodfin will be one of the performers at the Summer Shindig on the Slopes. (file photo)

Summer Shindig at the Slopes coming Aug. 28

Live music, and more at the Summer Shindig at the Slopes on Aug. 28.

Live music, development tours, balloon animals, bouncy castles and tons of prize giveaways will be available at Summer Shindig at the Slopes on Aug. 28.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jamie Woodfin, Steve Arsenault and Dylan Gillett will be performing as well as a final headliner that hasn’t been announced.

Gillett will be performing first from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., Arsenault from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Woodfin from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the to-be-announced performer will be onstage from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As well a DJ will play music in between the live acts.

The Slopes of Sylvan Lake is a 49-acre master-planned community adjacent to the Summer Village of Birchcliff on Sylvan’s northeastern bank area.

The Slopes is described as a quiet, restorative sanctuary that celebrates the energetic spirit of Sylvan Lake consisting of semi-attached villas, single-family homes and custom built estate homes.

Belterra Land Development started work on The Slopes in 2015.

Fire hydrants, tributes, and tax incentives were discussed at Eckville's town council meeting
Jazz at the Lake looks towards next year's festival after fantastic performance

