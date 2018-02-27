Sylvan hosts STARSkate Invitational

Alexa Hubl skating the routine that gave her silver in the STAR 2 J competition during the STARSkate Invitational competition Feb. 9 - 10. Photo submitted

Both ice surfaces at the Nexsource Centre were booked solid Feb. 9-11 for the STARSkate figure skating competition. A record number of participants registered in a competition to date, this season in Alberta. There were 675 skaters registered in 797 events over the course of the weekend and approximately 3000 people came through the Nexsource Centre throughout the weekend for the event.

STARSkate is a uniquely Canadian program organized to move skaters through a progression of learning in figure skating fundamentals who can then go on to synchronized or pairs skating. The invitational gives skaters an opportunity to show off their skating skills including edge quality, control, power and speed.

Skaters came from all across Alberta including north of Edmonton, as far east as as Lloydminster and as far south as Lethbridge. Fourteen skaters competed from the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club.

Kim MacMillan, competition chair for the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating club said the “huge success” of the event is due to months of planning and many volunteers who dedicated hours to the event including the skaters themselves, community members and businesses that sponsored the event.

“We truly appreciate everyone, we could not have pulled it off without them,” she wrote in an email.

MacMillan noted she hear spectators commenting on the beauty of the town and expressing appreciation for NexSource Centre as a facility.

“This was a great event to have here in Sylvan Lake, not only for our organization but our community as a whole. It put us on the map!”

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club competition placements

Gabe Beckett Silver (STAR 3 boys)

Demi Boisvert (STAR 1 G)

Taylor Byrne Silver (STAR 1 C)

Brooklyn Carefoot Bronze (STAR 2 Q)

Grace Elgert Gold (STAR 2 R)

Jordan Gaffney Silver (STAR 3 K)

Molly Gillespie Gold (STAR 1 D)

Morgan Gillespie 6th (STAR 5 U13E)

Morgan Gillespie 7th (Bronze Interpretive)

Alexa Hubl Silver (STAR 2 J)

Madison Johannesson 7th (STAR 4 U13 C)

Karlee MacMillan Bronze (STAR 6 C)

Karlee MAcMillan Silver (Bronze Interpretive)

Karlee MacMillan Silver (Bronze Creative Skills)

Mackenzie Reimer Gold (STAR 4 A)

Mackenzie Reimer (Intro Interpretive)

Maggie Traverse (Silver Interpretive)

Kendra Ulseth Gold (STAR 1 J)

Gabe Becket with his silver placement for the STAR 3 boys competition. Photo submitted

Grace Elgert on the podium for placing gold in the STAR 2 Q competition. Photo submitted

Karlee McMillian skating the routine that gave her bronze in the Creative Skills competition. Photo submitted

Mackenzie Reimer biting her gold medal after placing in the STAR 4 A competition. Photo submitted

Taylor Byrne (left) and Molly Gillespie (right) pose together at the STARskate Invitational, Feb. 9-11. Byrne placed silver in the STAR G competition and Gillespie placed gold in the STAR 1 D competition. Photo submitted