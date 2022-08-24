From left to right: Kim Langmaid (100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area), Giselle Kutrowski (Canadian Mental Health Association) and Jennifer Belanger (member of 100 Women Who Care and owner of Cobbs Clothing).

Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care chapter makes two donations

The local chapter of 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake & Area were very happy to make donations to two very worthy recipients this past month. There was a tie between two nominated non-profits after the initial member vote, and a second vote resulted in a tie as well, so the proceeds were split between two very deserving local organizations.

Medicine River Wildlife Centre received $3,150 in donations to help support their efforts to help injured, orphaned and compromised wild animal patients, with a goal of returning them to their appropriate habitats. The centre has treated over 2,000 wild patients, as well as offering education programs for grade levels from pre-school to college-level initiatives. After 25 years of operations, a new visitor centre is being built to welcome the public, as well as a wildlife-themed playground and nature trails that are open year-round for cross-country skiing in the winter months. The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is located 40 km west of Innisfail on Highway 54.

A second donation of $3,150 was made to The Canadian Mental Health Association of Central Alberta. This non-profit association promotes community wellness and supports people experiencing mental illness, brain injury and addictions. Recovery-focused support, education and advocacy is the mission of both volunteers and staff in the community. 100 Women Who Care member-at-large Jennifer Belanger, of Cobbs Clothing in Sylvan Lake, is passionate about mental health in our community. Proceeds from a recent hormone clinic with Dr. Norman Hoffman held at Cobbs Clothing were donated to Canadian Mental Health. With the clinic being such a success, Cobbs will be offering it again in this upcoming October. Additionally, Cobbs co-owner Janice Topping raised funds by participating in Canadian Mental Health’s Mullet for Mental Health fundraiser.

Donations are still being accepted for both organizations by contacting 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake & Area at donate100women@gmail.com.

To date, 100 Women Who Care has collected and donated over $71,000 for local non-profit organizations. New members are always welcome.

The local chapter meets three times a year to raise funds for community non-profits and charities and to have a positive impact on the community. Members can network with like-minded community builders and learn more about the programs, services and needs within our community. Our next meeting is Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., location to be announced.

Find out more by checking out their website: www.100womenwhocaresylvanlake.ca.

