Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care chapter makes two donations

From left to right: Kim Langmaid (100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area), Giselle Kutrowski (Canadian Mental Health Association) and Jennifer Belanger (member of 100 Women Who Care and owner of Cobbs Clothing).

The local chapter of 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake & Area were very happy to make donations to two very worthy recipients this past month. There was a tie between two nominated non-profits after the initial member vote, and a second vote resulted in a tie as well, so the proceeds were split between two very deserving local organizations.

Medicine River Wildlife Centre received $3,150 in donations to help support their efforts to help injured, orphaned and compromised wild animal patients, with a goal of returning them to their appropriate habitats. The centre has treated over 2,000 wild patients, as well as offering education programs for grade levels from pre-school to college-level initiatives. After 25 years of operations, a new visitor centre is being built to welcome the public, as well as a wildlife-themed playground and nature trails that are open year-round for cross-country skiing in the winter months. The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is located 40 km west of Innisfail on Highway 54.

A second donation of $3,150 was made to The Canadian Mental Health Association of Central Alberta. This non-profit association promotes community wellness and supports people experiencing mental illness, brain injury and addictions. Recovery-focused support, education and advocacy is the mission of both volunteers and staff in the community. 100 Women Who Care member-at-large Jennifer Belanger, of Cobbs Clothing in Sylvan Lake, is passionate about mental health in our community. Proceeds from a recent hormone clinic with Dr. Norman Hoffman held at Cobbs Clothing were donated to Canadian Mental Health. With the clinic being such a success, Cobbs will be offering it again in this upcoming October. Additionally, Cobbs co-owner Janice Topping raised funds by participating in Canadian Mental Health’s Mullet for Mental Health fundraiser.

Donations are still being accepted for both organizations by contacting 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake & Area at donate100women@gmail.com.

To date, 100 Women Who Care has collected and donated over $71,000 for local non-profit organizations. New members are always welcome.

The local chapter meets three times a year to raise funds for community non-profits and charities and to have a positive impact on the community. Members can network with like-minded community builders and learn more about the programs, services and needs within our community. Our next meeting is Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., location to be announced.

Find out more by checking out their website: www.100womenwhocaresylvanlake.ca.

